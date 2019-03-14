John Monk MBE is recognised with ‘Freedom of the Parish’

A great afternoon was had by all on Saturday March 9 when long-serving Meridale Centre manager, John Monk MBE, was honoured with the ‘Freedom of the Parish’, awarded by the town council for over 50 years service to the youth and the community.

Over 100 of John’s friends, family and colleagues, councillors, and the Mayor and Mayoress of Mablethorpe & Sutton on Sea crowded into The Meridale to enjoy tea, cake, and reminiscences of a long and rewarding career seeing many of the young people of the parish pass through the doors of The Meridale Centre and go on to grow up to have meaningful lives and families of their own.

John was moved by the warmth, affection and high regard he is held in by all of those present, as he accepted the award certificate from the Mayor, Councillor Steve Palmer, and Town Clerk, Steve Fletcher, who added their praise as close friends and colleagues of John over many years.

John can now proudly parade up the High Street beating his drum, surrounded by troops displaying his colours and grazing his sheep and cattle on common land while trading inside the city walls – and we all look forward to seeing this happening very soon!

A unique and prestigious award, graciously accepted by an extremely deserving and humble man, and, one who is, as was expressed on the day, the ‘perfect gentlemen’.

Coun Palmer said: “It was a great honour to be the one who represented the town council in presenting the freedom of the parish with the Town Clerk to John Monk MBE.

“A very moving emotional event in recognising a true man of worth.”