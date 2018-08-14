Join Annabel’s Three Peak Challenge for ‘Mind’ this weekend

A Louth woman is hoping to raise more than £800 for the mental health charity ‘Mind’ through a three peak challenge in Yorkshire this weekend - and members of the public are invited to join in.

Annabel Circuit, 25, has been busy organising the event which takes place on Saturday (August 18) in memory of those in Louth - and beyond - who have taken their own lives after suffering with mental health issues.

Annabel Circuit.

Annabel, who grew up in Louth and attended King Edward VI Grammar School, said: “I have organised this walk completely from scratch, but I’m relying on my Dad’s navigation skills to lead the group! He knows how to work a compass and map so I have faith!

“Both myself and close friends of mine have suffered with mental health problems so I want to do anything and everything to raise awareness and help support those in need. I am aware there is an element of embarrassment when people discuss their feelings and I want to change this mindset by reassuring people they are not alone and there is support out there.

“The sheer number of suicides in Louth over the past few years is devastating, and if this is just one small town it makes you think about how many people are currently suffering nationwide.”

Annabel continued: “I’m really excited about the challenge. I think my excitement is masking the nerves but I’m confident it will be a great day.

“This will be the furthest I’ve ever walked so there may be blood, sweat and tears!

“Anyone is welcome to join the group – the more the merrier! The day will be filled with so much positivity and it will be such an accomplishment for everyone who completes the route. Without fundraisers like this, Mind would not be able to provide such vital support for those suffering with mental health problems.

“If everyone reading this donated just £1, think of how much of a difference we could make and how many lives we could save.

“Mind is a mental health charity that can offer support, treatment and provide people with the reassurance that they are not alone.”

To participate in the challenge, meet Annabel at the Pen-Y-Ghent café in Horton-in-Ribblesdale (BD24 0HE) at 8am on Saturday.

Alternatively, to make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/yorks-3-peaks-challenge.

You can also donate or take part by contacting Annabel on 07503 461237 or email her via annabel.circuit@hotmail.co.uk.