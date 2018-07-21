Join butterfly event near Wragby

Nature lovers are invited to a butterfly event near Wragby this weekend as part of The Big Butterfly Count.

The event will take place at Chambers Farm Wood tomorrow (Sunday, July 22) from 11am to 3pm.

People will be able to see the butterflies of the Limewoods up close, enjoy time in the butterfly garden, meet with friends and make new friends.

Light refreshments will be available in the education centre.

Butterfly Conservation President Sir David Attenborough said: “I have been privileged to have witnessed some truly breath-taking wildlife spectacles in far-flung locations but some of my most memorable experiences have happened when I’ve been simply sitting and watching the wildlife that lives where I do.

“Spending time with nature offers us all precious breathing space away from the stresses and strains of modern life.

“It enables us to experience joy and wonder, to slow down and to appreciate the wildlife that lives side-by-side with us.”

To find out more about the Chambers Farm Wood event, click here