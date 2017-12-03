Join in the festive fun at Louth Christmas Market today

Thousands of people are expected to attend Louth’s Christmas Market today (Sunday December 3), with more than 80 stalls ready to draw people in to the town centre.

The annual event, organised by Louth Independent Traders, will take place between 10am and 4pm.

The Christmas lights switch-on will take place at 3.30pm.

There will also be live music, children’s rides, Santa’s grotto, a magician, Kidgate Primary School Choir, ‘meet the largest Christmas pudding in Louth’, a vintage fire engine, and much more.