Join in with ‘Sense Walks’ in Louth

A group of 40 people will participate in a mass walk in Louth, led by people with complex disabilities on Tuesday (June 25) in a call for greater visibility for disabled people.

The ‘Sense Walks’ initiative, developed by the charity Sense, will see hundreds of people across England taking to the streets for Deafblind Awareness Week (June 24–30).

The inclusive walk will begin at 11am at the Meridian Leisure Centre, and will include an information stall to enable the public to learn about Deafblind Awareness Week, and to find out more about the important work that Sense does.

Members of the public are free to join the walk to help raise awareness of complex disabilities as well as learn more about the service in their community, and the people it supports.

Email lindsey.betteridge@sense.org.uk if you wish to get involved in the walk.