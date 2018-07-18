Jonathan shares his vision for new horticultural shop in Louth

A Louth man is hoping to fulfil his dream of opening his own shop selling vegetables, plants and vintage furniture - subject to approval from East Lindsey District Council’s planning department.

Jonathan Tebbs has submitted an application for the premises at Abbey Lodge, near Ticklepenny Lock, off Eastfield Road, which states the intention to ‘change to horticultural use with sale of produce on site and erection of two polytunnels’.

The business, called Jonathan’s, will sell vegetables, plants, flowers, eggs, antique/vintage furniture, and logs in the winter.

In future, Mr Tebbs hopes that this can be expanded - with possibilities including a tea room, pet shop, vintage toy shop, and cake shop.

In the long term, this could even be expanded to include a wedding venue and accommodation.

Mr Tebbs told the Leader: “The business will be for me, my children, my friends, and the wider community.

“In a nutshell, it’s going to be called Jonathan’s, but it’s truly for everyone”.

Future plans include the sale of chicken coop, shepherd’s huts, living vans, playhouses, dens, treehouses - and long-term possibilities include glamping.

A restored/vintage furniture sale took place at Abbey Lodge last weekend, which Jonathan says was a great success and led to a lot of enthusiasm from the members of the public who attended.

Another sale event will take place this Saturday (July 21) from 10am until 3pm, with vintage furniture, architectural salvage and quirky things on sale.

Free vegetables will be offered to customers, subject to availability.

• Visit Jonathan’s new website at www.jonathansproduce.co.uk from Saturday to find out more.