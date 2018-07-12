Josh is youngest musial director for Alford Silver Band

Alford Silver Band has appointed its youngest-ever musical director - and he is someone who first found his love of music with the band.

Josh Wilkinson is only 23, but has already demonstrated that he has a brilliant musical career ahead of him.

Born in Alford, Josh attended Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School and joined Alford Silver Band at a young age, quickly demonstrating an aptitude for the cornet.

He later progressed to become the band’s youngest ever Principal Cornet before leaving the area to study music at York university.

Having obtained first a Bachelor of Arts degree and then a Master of Arts degree in music, Josh has now returned to Alford.

He takes over from popular musical director, former Royal Marine Band Colour Sergeant David Boorer, who is shortly to return to Devon to meet employment and family commitments.

David said:“I am very sorry to leave the Alford band.”

“I have only been its musical director for 12 months, but during that time the band has worked very hard with me and has built upon an already very high standard of performance.

“A small town such as Alford is very lucky to have such talented musicians.

“It is fortunate that my leaving coincides with Josh’s return to his home town. He is a very talented musician who has a great future ahead of him.

“Taking over the band for which he was once the Principal Cornet will be a challenge, but one to which I know Josh will rise.”

Josh added: “This is an exciting opportunity for me. David will be a very hard act to follow, but I am looking forward to the challenge.

“The band has always had a place in my heart. I always enjoyed playing with them whenever I came home from university.

“To now become their musical director is a real honour.”

Josh also said he is now looking forward to working with Principal Cornet Andrew Taylor, a long-time close friend and fellow professional musician to make their level of performance better than ever.