Joy as car stolen in Skegness burglary is recovered

A Skegness woman whose ‘pride and joy’ car was stolen just days after being burgled is celebrating after police reported it had been found in Alford.

Natalie Wild said her mother was in bed asleep in Mulberry Way last Wednesday night when the spare key stolen in the burglary was used to steal the car.

A car stolen in Mulberry Way, Skegness, has been found by police abandoned in Alford. ANL-180901-115951001

She said her mum was devastated as the car was her ‘pride and joy’ and the Standard made an online appeal to anyone who might be able to help her get it back.

Natalie said: “The key was in the safe that was stolen in a burglary at mum’s home over Christmas while she was staying with me in Nottingham. Some cash and jewellery were also stolen, including two Pandora bracelets which have sentimental value.

“Mum’s had a lot of sleepless nights since returning home last week and discovering the burglary because the bedrooms were ransacked and she had to wait for the police to come before clearing up. She’d been trying to sleep downstairs on the couch and I think she was so tired last night she didn’t hear the car go.

“She got up to go to the toilet about 5.20am and looked out and the car was gone.

“I’m so worried about her - I just hope someone saw something and can help.”

On Monday, their pleas were answered and Mablethorpe and Alford Police tweeted that the car had been found.

Natalie said: “I’m sure the Standard article helped with the recovery and I want to thank everyone.

“Mum’s really buzzing. We are just hoping now that it hasn’t been damaged.”

The incident had highlighted a rise in vehicle crime in the area.

On Friday, detectives appealed for information after four men believed to be travelling in a white Mercedes Sprinter van and a blue Ford Mondeo targeted numerous Ford transit work vans for high value tools in the Skegness and Burgh le Marsh area.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call 101 quoting number 17000515454.