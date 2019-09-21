Julian’s art on display at Louth gallery

The first guest artist to exhibit his work at Chris Beasley’s new contemporary gallery in Aswell Street will be Julian Tromans (‘Jay -Artist’), who will display his work throughout the whole of October.

Julian is a former teacher who moved to the beautiful Lincolnshire coast after 38 years teaching in the West Midlands.

An example of Julian Tromans' artwork.

The upcoming exhibition at the Old Coach House Antiques Centre will be Julian’s first exhibition.

The gallery will be open between 10am and 4.30pm, every Monday to Saturday.

Visit https://jay-artist.webnode.co.uk to find out more about his artwork.