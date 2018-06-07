Just weeks to go until annual Louth Run for Life event

With less than four weeks to go until the Louth Run for Life 2018 - there’s no time to lose in getting yourself entered for this year’s event.

Taking place on Sunday, June 24 and set up to raise funds for Cancer Research UK - everything is in place to make the day bigger and better than previous years.

The annual event is open to all.

Don’t let its title put you off - the event is open to men, women and children of all abilities, whether you want to run, jog or walk.

The beautiful course also takes in the iconic Hubbards Hills and is a 5K distance for the men and women and 1K for the children who are under the age of 12.

Simon West, chairman of the Louth Run for Life committee, said: “Last year we raised an amazing £46,000 for Cancer Research UK, taking our cumulative total over £362,000.

“We couldn’t have raised this without the amazing support of the people of Louth and surrounding areas, helping make this community event such a success.”

Mr West added that this year they hope to raise even more funds with people’s help and hope to do this through entries and sponsorship raised by the competitors as well as support of local companies.

The day starts off with the spectators and entrants gathering from 9am onwards.

For the junior run (under 12s), the fun will commence at 10am, followed by the women’s 5km run at 10.30am and finally the men’s 5km run gets under way at 11.45am.

Everyone who finishes will receive a goodie bag and a commemorative medal.

The town centre will be closed to all vehicles and diversions will be in place so please arrive early.

Mr West added: “We want to create a fun atmosphere and encourage people to get into the spirit and wear fancy dress .

“There will also be prizes for the best fancy dress in each race.”

After the men’s run, the fun continues at The Kings Head Hotel, where there will be live music and a Hog Roast.

A great line up of bands will also be playing throughout the afternoon from 1pm.

*If you haven’t already entered the run, entry Forms are available from various locations in Louth, as well as the Run for Life Facebook page and their website via: www.louthrunforlife.webs.com.