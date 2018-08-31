Keddington woman (29) sentenced for offences

A Keddington woman has been handed two restraining orders after committing assault and criminal damage.

Karina Louise Margarson, 29, of Louth Park Cottage, pleaded guilty to the following three offences at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on August 1:

• On March 19, damaging a car and a property’s windows, belonging to a man in Yarburgh, to the value of £1,637;

• On March 19, damaging a car belonging to a woman in Louth, to the value of £682;

• On April 21, assaulting the same woman in Louth.

For all three offences, the court handed Margarson a conditional discharge for 12 months.

A two-year restraining order was also imposed, prohibiting her from contacting either of her two victims until July 31, 2020.

She was also ordered to pay £560 in compensation to her male victim, and £682 in compensation to her female victim.

Margarson was ordered to pay a further £85 in court costs. No victim surcharge was ordered, as compensation was deemed to be the priority.

Her guilty plea was taken into account for sentencing for all three charges.