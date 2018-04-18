Keen photography students to hold exhibition in Louth

Two aspiring photography students from the Louth area will be launching their first exhibition in the town later this week.

Daniella Mills and Imogen Lyon, both 18, both study photography at Grimsby Institute, and they will be bringing some of their work to Crackpot, in Queen Street, on Friday evening (April 20).

The exhibition launch evening will begin at 7pm, with drinks and nibbles on offer for those in attendance.

Daniella and Imogen’s work will remain in place for public viewing over the next few weeks.

Daniella said there will be 10 pieces of photography artwork in total - five pieces created by her, and five created by Imogen - and said they are both ‘nervous but excited’ to hold their first exhibition.

The pair’s photography style has been described as creative portraiture which ‘pushes boundaries’.

Go along to Crackpot at 16 Queen Street or call 01507 606433 for details.