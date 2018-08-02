Kenwick Park Hotel, ClubSpa and Lodges in Louth sold to new owners Coppergreen

A Louth family who have been the prime developer of Kenwick Park Estate in Louth for the last 30 years has announced they have sold their shareholdings to Coppergreen who own a number of similar businesses.

Stuart and Sylvia Flynn developed the Kenwick Park Hotel, the rebuilt ClubSpa @Kenwick, which re-opened two years ago following a devastating fire in 2014, and the 90 lodge Kenwick Woods and Kenwick Retreats which comprise Scandinavian holiday lodges and second homes.

New owner, Coppergreen’s CEO David Copley, is planning to extend the hotel from its current 34 bedrooms to 50 plus bedrooms with supporting infrastructure and add further lodges augers well for existing and future employment in

the area.

In the beginning, Mr Flynn and his cousin, the late Roland Moncaster, originally bought the estate in 1988 and firstly opened the Kenwick Park Golf Club in 1992 - which was styled as a share and debenture club to be owned and managed by it’s shareholder members.

Kenwick Park Hotel quickly followed the golf club opening in December 1992 with just seven bedrooms and in 1994 the original Kenwick Health and Leisure Club opened, which offered local leisure club memberships.

At the same time the Lodge developments were developed and were enthusiastically received by locals and visitors alike.

Kenwick is now a thriving modern leisure resort which the Flynn family are rightfully proud of and after 30 years of active involvement in the creation of Kenwick Park, Mr Flynn felt it was the right time to bow out and let Coppergreen take the next exciting steps in Kenwick’s long history.

Mr Flynn and Mr Copley have known each other for many years through their mutual involvement in the holiday lodge industry.

What are your thoughts on this latest move? Email your thoughts to: chloe.west@jpress.co.uk.