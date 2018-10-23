Kidgate pupils in Louth ‘canter’ believe their luck

Recent Double World Champion Equestrian, Ros Canter, visited Kidgate Primary Academy last Tuesday (October 16). Ros, a former Kidgate pupil who lives in Hallington near Louth, was treated to a special guided tour around the school’s corridors and classrooms.

Ros met all of the children in a special assembly where they watched a video of her winning Team and Individual Gold at last month’s World Championships in Tryon, North Carolina.

The children asked her questions about her experiences and her journey to the top of the equestrian world, and were enthralled to hear from a world champion.

Ros showed the pupils her gold medals, and even made time for a quick photograph with a handful of children, representing each year group, and head teacher Mr Lidbury.