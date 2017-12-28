Kind-hearted traders replace Jack’s stolen bicycle

A teenager has been left gobsmacked by the generosity of Louth Independent Traders after they bought him a brand new bicycle to replace one which was stolen from him.

Keen cyclist Jack Bennett, 13, was devastated to discover that his bike had been stolen from outside his friend’s house earlier this month - despite using a lock - after he popped in for just ten minutes.

His mum, Rachael, shared an appeal on social media which was shared far and wide but sadly the bicycle has still not been located.

However, one of the people who saw the appeal was Trevor Brown, from Colorgrafix, who knows the family and is part of Louth Independent Traders.

He contacted chairman Gary Denniss and they agreed that some of the profits raised through recent events - such as the Christmas Market - should be used to put a happy smile back on Jack’s face.

Trevor said: “We’d made money on the markets so I said let’s use it on a good cause.

“It’s coming up to Christmas and you can’t see a young lad upset so let’s give something back to the town.”

Trevor approached Jon Carter, one of the two directors at the Louth Cycle Centre in the Station Estate, Newbridge Hill, who agreed to sell the bike for a good price.

Jack, who attends Louth Academy, said he was shocked and humbled by the generosity shown towards him.

Jack said: “I am really thankful that you guys [Louth Independent Traders] did this. It shows what people can do when they work together.”

To ‘pay forward’ the good deed, Jack and his friends Leon, Bradley and Charly are planning to do a charity bike ride in February or March to raise money for a good cause.

• Louth Neighbourhood Policing Team will hold a free bike security marking event at Louth Cycle Centre, in Newbridge Hill, on Saturday January 6 from 10am-1pm.