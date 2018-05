Two Louth fire crews attended a kitchen fire in Louth yesterday evening (Sunday).

The crews were called out shortly to the property in St Bernard’s Avenue shortly before 8.25pm last night.

There was ‘100 per cent fire damage to food’ and ‘moderate damage by fire to an electric cooker’.

The fire was caused by cooking left ‘unattended’, according to Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue.

The fire out on arrival, so the fire crews ventilated the property and isolated the cooker switch.