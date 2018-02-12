Ladies wear red in Louth to raise cash for Children’s Heart Surgery Fund

Ladies working in the Louth branch of BG Solicitors dressed in red last Friday to raise money for the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund.

The event was organised by Shereen Salameh (35), because the cause is one very close to her heart.

Her son Zaki was born with a congenital heart defect in 2015 and had to have open heart surgery when he was just two-days-old.

But thanks to the staff at Grimsby Hospital and Leeds General Infirmary, Zaki pulled through and is now a healthy and happy two-year-old.

Ms Salameh said: “When Zaki was born, I had no idea of the problems that were coming, as his condition did not show up on my scan.

“He was quickly airlifted to Leeds after he was born, had open heart surgery and spent three weeks in intensive care.”

She added doctors told her Zaki wouldn’t make it, but he kept surprising them all and began to get better.

Ms Salameh stressed how much is owed to the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund as they help fund the latest equipment and training, so more youngsters like Zaki have a chance of life.

Figures show there are now 1 in 100 babies born with a heart defect after Ms Salameh looked into the charity’s work and that both she and another member of staff at BG Solicitors both have children with the same condition.

She added: “BG Solicitors are so supportive of raising funds for this cause and now we are looking at raising funds for this charity every year.

“I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has donated.”