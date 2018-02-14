Laugh-out-loud musical coming to Louth

Louth Playgoers Society and Blaze Theatre are joining forces this week to present you a laugh-out-loud musical you don’t want to miss.

See on stage Avenue Q, the timeless story of a recent college grad named Princeton who moves into a shabby New York apartment all the way out on Avenue Q.

He soon discovers that although the residents seem nice, it’s clear this is not your ordinary neighbourhood.

Together, Princeton and his new-found friends struggle to find jobs, dates, and their ever-elusive purpose in life.

Filled with quirky humour and a delightfully catchy score, Avenue Q is a truly unique show that has quickly become a favourite for audiences everywhere.

Although the show addresses humorous adult issues, it is similar to a beloved children’s show...a place where puppets are friends, monsters are good and life lessons are learned.

The performers carry their puppet characters with them and very soon the distinction between them blurs.

This production is not suitable for children under the age of 14.

The musical will be performed at the Riverhead Theatre in Louth from this evening, (Wednesday, February 14), until Saturday, (February 17) and will be on from 7.30pm on each night,

Tickets are £12 for adults and under 18s are £6. Book online via: www.louthriverheadtheatre.com.