Leah 13, set to dig in to explore estate history

A group of volunteers have been recruited to uncover the hidden history of the South Ormsby Estate in the heart of the Lincolnshire Wolds.

The historic estate has hosted a recruitment day and a workshop for Heritage Lincolnshire’s Layers of History Project with the aim of finding a team of amateur landscape archaeologists who can investigate several interesting gaps in the estate’s history.

Over the coming months, the volunteers will continue to be trained in geology, landscape photography, palaeography, oral history and much more.

It is hoped that the team might be able to find the original medieval village which was once on the estate and that they will be able to locate the lost rectory of Samuel Wesley whose sons George and Charles went on to found Methodism.

The volunteers are from various parts of Lincolnshire with some local residents from a range of backgrounds and ages.

The youngest is 13-year-old Leah Furlong who says she’s excited to learn more about the estate’s history.

Leah said: “My grandmother sparked my interest in archaeology and we often go on field walks together.

“At school, I really love history lessons and so I’m really looking forward to learning more about the local history of the estate.

“Volunteering is also helping me towards getting the Duke of Edinburgh so this is a great opportunity.

“I was really happy when I heard that the project was coming to South Ormsby so I went along to their recruitment day and I decided to give it a go.

“The estate is a really beautiful place and I’m really interested in its history so having the chance to uncover some hidden pieces of its past was too good an opportunity to miss.”

A previous Layers of History Porject was successful at nearby Revesby Estate.

•If you’d like to join the team of amateur archaeologists taking part in the project at the South Ormsby Estate, you can contact the Layers of History team by emailing layers@heritagelincolnshire.org.