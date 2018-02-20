Leicester Children’s Holiday Centre in Mablethorpe to close

Trustees of Leicester Children’s Holiday Centre in Mablethorpe have made the tough decision to close the local building after 120 years of giving underprivileged Leicestershire children holidays for free.

Around 60,000 children have benefitted from a holiday since the Mablethorpe home was set up in 1898.

The decision has been made by the charity’s trustees to close the 1930s building due to the centre becoming increasingly expensive to run and knew that within a very short time, the financial burden of the building would mean they could not

continue to give Leicestershire children the break they need.

Despite the home in Mablethorpe closing, the charity will still continue to offer relevant holidays for children in the future.

Chairman Shaun O’Donnell said: “The staff at the Centre in Mablethorpe have worked tirelessly to make sure children have a memorable holiday but the building has become very expensive to run and the Board of Trustees all agree that we cannot continue to find the resources to keep it going.

“We have visited several fabulous holiday centres around the UK and the facilities and activities they offer are wonderful and we agree are more relevant to modern children.

“People who have donated money or attended our events can rest assured that their money will be paying for holidays in 2018 and beyond.”

Mr O’Donnell added that they will be continuing to run the holidays for the children in need of it and will do everything they can to give them a fantastic week away with many memories.

Do you have any memories from Leicester Children’s Holiday Centre that you would like to share with us?

