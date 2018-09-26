Lemon Tree ‘determined to keep the high street alive’ in Louth

A new home and gift shop has opened at the edge of Louth’s Market Place, in a bid to keep the town’s high street alive.

Susie Waumsley, 25, opened her new shop Lemon Tree - next to the Card Factory and Eve & Ranshaw - last week, and says she has been ‘truly blown away’ by the support she has received from the ‘wonderful’ local community.

Lemon Tree provides luxury homeware, scents, gifts and more, and retail manager Susie says its a ‘dream come true’ to open her own shop.

Susie said: “I would just like to say a huge thank you to the local community for the huge amount of support I’ve received this opening week, it has been truly overwhelming.

“Although I have loved managing other businesses, it has been a dream of mine to open my own shop, so this is a dream come true.

“As a Louth girl myself, I had noticed the building had been in need of some ‘TLC’.

“I wanted to put the love back in to it as it so desperately needed, to make it a thriving feature of the street again.

“I would like to give a huge thank you to my wonderful father Stephen Waumsley for doing the majority of the work, my mum Virginia, sister Nina, and the rest of my family and friends for the endless hours of help and support.

“I would also like to give a special mention to Angela Sutherland of ACG Designs for the fantastic graphics, and the Mayor of Louth, George Horton, for officially opening for us.”