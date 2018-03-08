Lets Celebrate Sutton event is back for 7th time

It’s been 20 years since the very first Let’s Celebrate Sutton event, and now is the time to be doing it all over again.

The event showcases and celebrates everything to be proud of in Sutton on Sea, with the main day taking place on Saturday, March 17.

It will be held at The Meridale Centre throughout the day, and there will also be a special performance taking place in the evening.

Since the huge success of the first event in 1998, this triennial event has become an eagerly anticipated showcase for local organisations and talented groups and individuals.

It provides an opportunity to let everyone know about all that there is to celebrate in the local community.

It is an opportunity for any group or organisation in Sutton on Sea to exhibit their activities for free, and also get involved in the evening performance.

If you would like to take part in Let’s Celebrate Sutton Seven, please email the Meridale Centre via: meridale@meridale.co.uk by the cut off date on Saturday, March 10.

Or you can giveJohn Monk, (MBE), a call at the centre on: 01507 441481.