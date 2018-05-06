Libertas opens new permanent home in Louth

A prime provider of home care in Mablethorpe and Louth moved into a new permanent premises last week thanks to support from HSBC.

Libertas unveiled their new headquarters in Eastgate after a six-figure loan from HSBC enabled the company to buy it and will allow them to support more local people.

Tom Carter, managing director for Libertas, said: “The care of our community is my passion and we strive to provide an exceptional service which helps the lives of those who need extra support.

“In our previous rented property, we found we were becoming limited by the space and wanted to meet the growing demand for our services.”

Mr Carter added that HSBC’s support has been vital in their progression.

He said: “Having this flexibility is invaluable in the care sector and my team and I are thrilled to be in our new home.”

Mayor of Louth, Councillor Pauline Watson officially opened their new building.

On the day, she said: “I wish Libertas every success in its new home, and its continued partnership with Lincolnshire County Council.

“It certainly offers a more prominent location for your much needed services and I thank the teams most sincerely for their dedicatuion and achievements thus far.”

Libertas currently deliver 3,000 hours of care per week in people’s own homes.