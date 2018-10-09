Life-saving equipment for Welton le Wold

Welton le Wold’s new defibrillator was officially unveiled at the end of September.

The presentation, on September 24, was followed by a seminar presented by the Secretary of Community Heartbeat Trust, Martin Fagan, at St Martin’s Church.

Over 25 residents attended the seminar, almost a quarter of the adult population in the village.

The installation of the new defibrillator was made possible by a concerted effort from businesses and the community.

The list of thanks includes the British Heart Foundation, Northern Powergrid, BT, the British Coatings Federation, Martin Fagan of Community Heartbeat Trust, Anne and Ian Ward, Sam MacMillan, Jeff Brandall, Jim Cave, Oswald Chapman, Helen Long and the clients of Louth Foot Centre, and village tax-payers.