‘Lighthouse’ project to support those less fortunate in Louth

Last week saw the start of the new ‘Lighthouse’ drop-in centre in Louth, which will open every Friday morning between 10am and 1pm in Nichol Hill, helping to provide food, essentials, and support for those in need.

The scheme is being run by the Louth Methodist Church Outreach Project.

Helen Dee, from the project, said: “Nichols Youth project finished last summer, and the Methodist Church building is now going to be used for the good of the local community.

“The drop in centre is eternally grateful to ECHO (East Coast Homeless Outreach) for the amazing help and support they have given us.

“We now have a stock of surplus food for those in need as well as a space to relax in a warm friendly atmosphere.

“Every week there will also be a range of donated items - free to a good home - that will include books, toys, and more.

“We are able to signpost people to a range of services and provide an ongoing pastoral service to anyone who wants to use the facility.

“This Methodist initiative was very grateful to the Greggs bakery, which provided sandwiches and cakes for our opening session.

“We are looking at a trial period to gauge the local need and welcome support from volunteers or donations.”

Call 01507 327373 or email helendee98@gmail.com for further information.