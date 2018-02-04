Lilliad charity founded in Mablethorpe marks double celebration

Becoming cancer free and presenting a certificate of thanks became a double celebration for Lilliad charity founders Lillian and Arthur Eaton last week.

The selfless fund raising duo from Mablethorpe set up the charity to raise funds for Cancer Research UK and headed over to Woodthorpe Garden Centre to present a certificate of appreciation to staff.

Over £800 was raised at Christmas thanks to the garden centres amazing festive displays and has been supporting the charity since 2014.

Mrs Eaton, (81), said she couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate the news of becoming cancer free than to thank the dedicated garden centre staff who support the charity year on year.

Just over four years after Lillian set up the charity because she wanted to help others - she has survived two bouts of bowel cancer and recently received the fantastic news that she is now cancer free.

Mrs Eaton explained: “To receive the news that the cancer is no longer in my body is so overwhelming, and to celebrate that and to mark the efforts of Woodthorpe Garden Centre staff, we thought it was the right time to show them our appreciation.

“We cannot thank the staff for their support enough.”

Lillian, alongside her husband Arthur, (82), also hold a number of tombola stalls, raffles, lucky numbers and table top sales each year to raise funds for the charity - all out of their own pockets.

Since the charity formed, around £17,000 has been raised so far.

But now the couple are hoping that if the charity is better known, they will be able to raise even more funds.

Mr Eaton said: “We wanted to share our story about Lilliad so more people know about the work we do. We are so grateful to everyone who has supported our work so far.”

For more info about the charity, email: arthur.eaton@mypostoffice.co.uk, or call: 01507 479015.