Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance phases in 24-hour coverage

Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance have officially finished their first full weekend of 24-hour coverage - providing an emergency service, if needed.

The HEMS team were on duty for a full weekend from October 19-October 21.

Captain Tim Taylor was on duty for all three night shifts.

Whilst the Air Ambulance confirmed the team didn’t get despatched to any emergency missions on this occasion, they had three good nights of training, (whilst on standby), with great nighttime flying weather after the threat of fog on the first two nights didn’t materialise.

Karen Jobling, CEO for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, explained that there’s a lot of start-up training to filter through all of their clinicians and new pilots as they get to grips with the transition of 24/7 operations.

She said: “The increase in the hours our helicopter will be flying means that the we will be one of only three Air Ambulance charities in the UK to operate a helicopter 24 hours a day, ensuring the people of Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire have the very best pre-hospital critical care possible, putting us at the forefront of the HEMS arena.

“This phased approach, with weekends first, allows us to gear up in a controlled manner and to ensure that we have sufficient resources in place before moving to full 24/7 operations.”

The new 24-hour service will initially be for a two-year trial period. During this time the medical emergencies they are dispatched to will be reviewed and monitored to ensure they continue to provide the best critical care across the two counties.