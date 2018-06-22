Lincolnshire Co-op businesses in Louth to mark RAF 100th anniversary

Support is being drummed up for two armed forces charities in a fundraising campaign by the Lincolnshire Co-op - and there are a number of events happening in Louth.

As the RAF marks its 100th birthday this year, and to recognise the dedication of service people past and present, Lincolnshire Co-op is raising money for the Royal British Legion and the RAF Benevolent Fund.

These charities will be supported through the Society’s Community Champions Scheme throughout the summer.

Ryan Hodson, Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community Co-ordinator, said: “In Lincolnshire, the community around us is closely linked with the armed forces, and the charities we’re supporting do an important job caring for the health and wellbeing of service people past and present.

“We hope that by holding different activities, events and fundraising in our outlets, together we can recognise the work they do and raise funds to help them continue it.”

A number of fundraising events are set to take place in Louth.

* All of Louth Co-op outlets including the Pharmacy, Food Store, Travel Branch and Funeral Home will be hosting an anagram quiz from now until Saturday, June 23, where people can be in with a chance to win a Tornado train trip down to London.

* Guess where the teddy is game is in the Louth Travel branch until Saturday, June 30, where people can win one of the teddies pictured above.Then a guess the teddy’s name game is being held at the Louth Co-op Funeral Home until June 30, where again people could win a teddy.

* There will also be a paper airplane game at the Newbridge Hill food store in Louth for just one day on Saturday, June 30 where people can win a box of heroes. This is to celebrate Armed Forces Day and food stores across our service area will be dressing up the shops specially.

A donation will also be made every time members shop in Lincolnshire Co-op stores using their dividend card.

Money raised for both charities will help them care for forces families, serving personnel and veterans who need help and support.