Lincolnshire Co-Op events as part of Dying Matters awareness week

Lincolnshire Co-Op Funeral stores across the county will be holding events next week in honour of Dying Matters awareness week (Monday, May 14 to Sunday, May 20).

Funeral collegaues will be at coffee mornings, get-togethers and stalls across the area - with each event including searching questions on death, dying and end of life.

There will also be the opportunity to ask questions about the options on offer and the practicalities associated with a funeral.

Events will be taking place in the Market Rasen, Skegness, Louth, Mablethorpe, Boston, Horncastle and Sleaford areas.

Here are events in your area:

• Monday, May 14 - Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre, 28 Plough Hill, Caistor - 10am to 2pm.

• Monday, May 14 - Coffee morning at St James’ Church, The Vicarage Church Street, Spilsby - 10am to noon.

• Tuesday, May 15 - St James’ Church, Church House, 6 Upgate, Louth - 10am to 2pm.

• Tuesday, May 15 - Stand at Lincolnshire Co-Op Food Store, John Street, Market Rasen - 10am to 2pm.

• Wednesday, May 16 - Mablethorpe Community Hall, Stanley Avenue, Mablethorpe - 11.30am to 3.30pm.

• Wednesday, May 16 - Coffee morning at Lincolnshire Co-Op Funeral Home, 5 South Street, Boston - 10am to noon.

• Thursday, May 17 - Coffee morning at St Mary’s Church, Church Lane, Horncastle - 11.30am to 1pm.

• Thursday, May 17 - Alford Corn Exchange, 9 Market Place, Alford - 1.30pm to 4.30pm.

• Thursday, May 17 - Lincolnshire Co-Op Funeral Home, Duke Street, Sleaford - 10am to noon.

• Friday, May 18 - The Coningsby Community Hall, Silver Street, Coningsby - 10am to noon.

• Friday, May 18 - Meridale Youth and Community Centre, 1 High Street, Sutton on Sea - 10am to 1pm.

Head of Funerals at Lincolnshire Co-Op, David Dernley, says he expects queries about eco-funerals as interest in green burials, environmentally-friendly coffins and even floral arrangements grow.

Mr Dernley said: “In the last five years or so, we’ve seen more people interested in reducing the environmental impact of the funeral they’re organising.

“In part, that’s due to the greater awareness we all have about environmental issues.

“There’s also the shift in generations.

“The ‘baby boomers’ were often considered the pioneers of the green movement in the 60s and 70s.

“Many of that generation are now looking at funeral plans for themselves or are deciding for their loved ones. They’ve kept that interest in the environment and want to explore all the options available.”

The number of green burial sites has grown locally as demand has increased and now, all Lincolnshire Co-op’s funeral homes work with at least one such site.

There are now several different eco-coffins available, including fairly-traded bamboo and seagrass, which are 100 per cent biodegradable.

It can also be revealed that about 75 per cent of people now choose cremation.

In the last year, new options have been introduced which drastically reduce the environmental impact of cremation through cutting harmful emissions.

Mr Dernley explained: “Our most affordable coffin is called the Earthcare and as well as being half the price of some traditional models, it’s also one of the most environmentally friendly.

“It looks like mahogany or oak but is actually made from a compound produced from Forest Stewardship Council certified waste and offcut wood.

“It has a honeycomb design within the panels which reduces the amount of material needed but which also makes it incredibly strong.

“The Earthcare produces 70 per cent less emissions when cremated than a traditional coffin. Considering the number of people who choose cremation these days, that’s potentially a big impact.”

The events next week will be an opportunity to find out more about eco-funerals and will allow people to ask questions they have been too shy to tackle for.

Mr Dernley said: “There are two inevitable events in our lives; birth and death. The first we plan for and celebrate but the second, it feels easier to ignore.

“It’s understandable as death is a difficult subject but it means people are often unclear about what’s involved and what their options are.

“If they’re not sure, how will their loved ones be able to make decisions when the time comes? We’re looking forward to helping people get these issues out in the open.”

To find out more about Dying Matters Awareness events, click here