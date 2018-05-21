Lincolnshire coast visitors are warned to park responsibly

Extra parking enforcement measures will be in place on the Lincolnshire coast this Bank Holiday weekend (May 26-28).

Visitors to the coast are being asked to consider others and help ensure access for emergency vehicles.

Councillor Colin Davie, Executive Member for Economy and Place, said: “The Lincolnshire coast is a great attraction and will be enjoyed by thousands of people over the bank holiday.

“To help everybody have a good time and keep safe, we just ask that people are considerate and responsible when parking their vehicle.”

Where access is required for emergency services including the coast guard, the county council will be ensuring that illegal parking does not obstruct the road.

At the coastal sites around Huttoft and Anderby, the council will also be enforcing byelaws prohibiting overnight parking.