Lincolnshire County Council seeking views on planning matter

Lincolnshire County Council is today (Monday, January 21) launching a consultation to find out how to better communicate with Lincolnshire residents on planning matters.

The council has responsibility for preparing policy documents and determining planning applications relating to mineral working and waste management - for example applications for quarrying or waste transfer stations, as well as applications for its own developments, such as new road schemes and improvements to county schools.

The council is asking residents for feedback on how best to communicate on these matters.

Councillor Eddy Poll, executive member for commercial and environmental management at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We need to make sure that we get the right information to the public at the right time, through the right channels.

“It is so important for us as local councillors to get as much feedback as possible, so we can make an informed decision right for residents.

“In the past, the council has communicated using traditional methods – so via newspaper advertising, site notices and letters.

“However, times are changing and we need to widen our approach by using new methods such as social media.

“We’ve put some initial thoughts in a ‘Statement of Community Involvement (SCI)’, which is available on our website, and includes new ways of working, such as communicating via Facebook.

“We would very much welcome feedback and suggestions on better ways of communicating.”

You have until 5pm on Monday, March 4 to submit your views.

For more information, visit

To have your say, or for further information, click here