Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue on-call ranks strengthened

The ranks of Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue’s on-call team has been boosted following the graduation of a new group of recruits.

The new firefighters have celebrated the completion of their course at a passing out event at Waddington’s state of the art training facility.

The 16-strong group will now join crews throughout Lincolnshire, including areas which are hoping to increase the size of their on-call teams, including Wragby, Brant Broughton and Horncastle.

The 16 new firefighters are: James Lamyman (Horncastle), Shaun Keale (Wragby/Bardney), Jamie Warner (Wragby), Dean Hopper (Bourne), Joseph Blades (Market Rasen), Ashley Graham (Lincoln North), Robert Leafe (Brant Broughton), Shannon Turner (Skegness), Calan Cooke (Leverton), Todd Wilson (Horncastle), Stephen Smith (Market Deeping), Aiden Currie (Lincoln South), Ross Leahy-Rodger (Market Rasen), Alex Parkin (Bourne), Simon Cornish (Grantham) and Jason Bennett-Wilson (Long Sutton).

Speaking following the passing out parade, Chief Fire Officer Nick Borrill said: “Completing the initial training is a real success for all of our new firefighters and we should not underestimate the amount of work and effort they have had to put in to get to this point.

“They will now join their colleagues around the county in protecting the communities of Lincolnshire and I wish them all the best for their future careers.”

On-call firefighters are usually at their normal place of work elsewhere or are at home when they receive a pager alert, but are ready to spring into immediate action to deal with a 999 incident. They are trained to deal with a range of emergencies, including fires, floods, road traffic collisions and chemical spillages amongst others.

Cllr Nick Worth, executive member for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Becoming an on-call firefighter is a real commitment, not only to the service, but also to the community as a whole.

“Our on-call firefighters are so important to the emergency capabilities of Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue as a whole.

“We would urge anyone interested to come forward, because there are still openings and opportunities to become involved in this exciting and rewarding occupation.”

If you think you’d like to become an on-call firefighter, please call 0800 3580 204 or visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/lfr