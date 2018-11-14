Lincolnshire joiner wins over £580,000 on EuroMillions

A mystery EuroMillions winner, known only as ‘Mr B’ from Lincolnshire, has won over £580,000 without ever touching a ticket.

The man, who is a joiner by trade, won with a Lucky Dip which matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the EuroMillions draw on October 23.

He now plans to caravan in Skegness thanks to his windfall.

Mr B played EuroMillions through the National Lottery website, and has become one of over 8,000,000 players that win each week on the Lottery’s range of games.

Andy Carter Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Huge congratulations to Mr. B for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket.

“After a few simple clicks he has become over five hundred and eighty-one thousand pounds better off!

“With many people leading busy lives, playing online is becoming increasingly popular.

“It means you can make sure your lucky numbers are always in the draw and your ticket is always checked.

“Playing interactively couldn’t be easier; not only are your numbers checked for you but you are also notified when you have won, receiving the good news via an email that is delivered directly into your inbox.

“Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or, like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.”