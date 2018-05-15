Lincolnshire Land Rover Club drive in funds for charity

The Lincolnshire Land Rover Club has once again been busy raising funds for The Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance this year.

A total of £1482.62 was raised and recently presented to the crew at their RAF Waddington headquarters.

Pictured is Lee Houltby, vice chair of the Land Rover Club with Sue Blackshaw, chairman, Richard Blackshaw, treasurer, and Mel Houltby.

The club raises funds for the Air Ambulance every year in gratitude for their excellent service. For more info on the club, visit: www.llrc.co.uk.