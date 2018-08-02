Lincolnshire motorbike star Ivan Lintin showing positive signs of recovery

Bardney motorbike racing star Ivan Lintin is showing positive signs of recovering from a serious injury, according to reports.

Lintin crashed at the Southern 100 road races in the Isle of Man last month but is no longer classed as in a critical condition in a Liverpool hospital.

The 33-year-old was involved in a collision during the 600cc Challenge race on 12 July in which another racer, James Cowton, died.

A spokesman for Linitin’s racing team - Dafabet UK Devitt - said he was now stable in hospital.

It is hoped he will be transferred to a Lincolnshire hospital soon.