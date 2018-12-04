Lincolnshire partnership’s campaign for online safety

A partnership between Lincolnshire safeguarding boards for adults and children has today launched a campaign to help keep everyone safe online.

A range of helpful resources such as leaflets and online advice has been produced; including top tips for children who might get a device for Christmas, as well as parents and older adults who are unsure about how to keep themselves and others safe online.

Councillor Patricia Bradwell OBE, executive member for children’s services, adult care and community wellbeing at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “The internet is amazing and we want everybody to enjoy it and use it to enhance their lives.

“We know that children are likely to receive mobile devices as Christmas presents, so they and their parents need to know how to use them properly and be safe. You’d teach your child how to be safe on a bike and it’s exactly the same with the internet.”

“If parental controls aren’t in place it’s easy for children to see things that could be harmful, it can also be equally as dangerous for older people susceptible to online scammers.”

Stuart Tweedale, Deputy Police Crime Commissioner, said: “Just like with anything, the internet must be used sensibly and safely.

“I am proud of the work being carried out by different agencies to bring awareness to staying safe online. It is important that we are fully informed about the dangers we may face when using the internet.

“As part of my work as a scambassador, I have seen first-hand the dangers. I encourage everybody to read the tips and information provided so that we can protect, not only ourselves, but our vulnerable children and elderly loved ones who could be more susceptible to harm.”

The staff and children at St Faith’s Church of England Infant and Nursery School in Lincoln were recently asked about how they keep themselves safe online, you can view the video here.

Amanda Konrath, head teacher at St Faiths Faith’s Church of England Infant and Nursery School Lincoln, said: “It’s about educating children at an early age and having an open conversation with them about how to keep safe on the internet.

“It’s important to keep that conversation going as children get older and they continue to use the internet but in different ways. We’d never want to stop them using the internet but they do need to be careful.”

• For more information about the campaign, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/lscb