Lincolnshire Police supporting child abuse campaign

Lincolnshire Police is supporting a Government campaign to tackle child abuse.

Together, we can tackle child abuse is a Department for Education campaign to raise awareness of abuse and how to spot it - with the latest phase of the campaign launching today, Tuesday (February 20).

It encourages members of the public to help protect children and young people by reporting any concerns of abuse or neglect to their local council, NSPCC or the police.

It tackles the barriers that stop people reporting, to get help to children and young people more quickly.

The campaign will:

• Inform people about the different types of child abuse and neglect

• Educate people on how to spot the signs

• Reassure people about the reporting process, and support them through it

The campaign also seeks to remind professionals, including teachers and healthcare professionals who work with children, of their safeguarding responsibilities.

To help protect a child or young person look out for changes in their Appearance, Behaviour and Communication (A B C).

If you’re concerned a child is being abused or their safety is at risk, speak to someone.

Report it anonymously to your local council, NSPCC or the police who can provide the support a child may need.

Information is gathered from many sources, and your report forms part of a bigger picture.

Reporting your concerns could provide the missing piece of information that is needed to keep a child safe. If you think it, report it.

To find out how, click here.