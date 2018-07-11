Lincolnshire’s summer drink driving campaign reaches 100 arrests

More than 100 people in the county have made the decision to drive under the influence of drink or drugs this summer - putting lives at risk on our roads.

Lincolnshire Police is fully supportive of people enjoying themselves with friends and their families, but the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit says you cannot be too careful.

Detective Inspector Ewan Gell says: “The glorious weather and fantastic performances from England are making this a summer to remember – but over 100 people will also remember it for all the wrong reasons.

“Just one poor decision can cost you your license or have far more serious consequences.

“If you are enjoying a few drinks please nominate a designated driver, and if you have plans to drive the next morning, bare this in mind and don’t take chances as we could be asking you to blow into a breathalyser.”

Members of the public can report a drink or drug driver by sending a text message. Simply text ‘DRINK’ to 80800 with details of who is doing this, their vehicle registration, and where the person will be drinking. Officers will then use this information to stop and take appropriate action. This is only to be used for non-emergency cases.

If people see a drink or drug driver actually driving, they should call 999 immediately.

On general policing during the World Cup, and as officers once again walk-the-beat for tonight’s crunch game with Croatia, Chief Superintendent Paul Timmins says: “We are delighted that England have reached a World Cup semi-final and are keen to ensure all our communities can enjoy this once in a generation event.

“We have seen around the country a vast majority of England fans enjoying the weather and the football without causing any disorder or disruption. Unfortunately a small minority have caused problems for emergency services.

“In Lincolnshire we will be prepared for increased numbers of people wishing to support England in public places and we will seek to ensure this passes off without disruption. We would ask that our public remember that regardless of the result this has been a successful World Cup for England and should be a time to celebrate peacefully.

“I’m sure no-one would want to recall this year’s World Cup as a time of trouble, violence and disruption.”

• To report anti-social behaviour, call 101 or 999 in an emergency.