Lincolnshire schools continue to succeed at GCSE

GCSE performance tables for 2017 have revealed a good response from Lincolnshire students to the new English and Maths measure.

The percentage of pupils with a standard pass (grade 4 or more) in English and maths is 63.8%, above the average for the East Midlands which is 63.1%.

For the new ‘grade 5 or more’ threshold in English and Maths, 42.4% of pupils achieved this level in Lincolnshire, again outperforming the East Midlands average (41.7%).

The percentage of pupils in the county achieving the English Baccalaureate (including a standard 9-4 pass in English and Maths) is 23.8%, in line with national averages and well above the East Midlands average of 20.7%. It is a similar picture when looking at the English Baccalaureate with a good 9-5 pass in English and Maths.

The ‘Average Attainment 8’ score per pupil (the overall level that pupils have reached at GCSE across eight subjects) in Lincolnshire is 46.4, in line with national average and again above the East Midlands average (45.4).

Councillor Mrs Patricia Bradwell, Executive Councillor for Children’s Services at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “It’s been a difficult year for students in the transition to graded numbers in English and Maths, but there’s plenty of positives for Lincolnshire at GCSE.

“In particular, the number of students securing passes in the more challenging GCSEs for English and maths is a significant achievement.

“Pupils have risen to the challenge and deserve every credit for achieving these results.”

Debbie Barnes, Director of Children’s Services, added: “The latest DfE tables show that our students have done incredibly well to maintain standards. They were the first group in Lincolnshire to complete the new GCSEs in English and maths, now graded 9-1 and with a greater level of challenge.

“Lincolnshire’s schools continue to excel in providing the platform for pupils to perform to their best.”