Lincolnshire set to bask in heat as forecasters predict temperatures will soar this bank holiday weekend

Spring is set to return in the coming days with Lincolnshire basking in temperatures of more than 20C.

Following a long winter which has seen much of the country shiver in bitterly cold temperatures and seen frequent snowfall, the UK is set to get a taste of summer this bank holiday weekend

Lincolnshire set to enjoy the sun this weekend

While the forecast for the next few days remains unsettled the weather will turn warm and sunny this weekend, hitting 19C on Saturday, 21C by Sunday and staying at 20C on Monday according to The Weather Channel.

Lincolnshire's weather outlook:

Tonight - Clear periods in the east at first, but thicker cloud spreading from the west overnight with outbreaks of rain reaching the west later. The southerly winds will also strengthen. Minimum temperature 6 °C.

Wednesday - Cloudy with outbreaks of rain and strong winds moving east. Some heavier bursts of rain, before brighter, drier conditions follow from the west later, with winds easing. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday - Chilly start Thursday, then dry and quite sunny. Friday, cloudier, mainly dry some bright spells. Saturday, mostly dry and bright with light winds. Turning warmer generally.