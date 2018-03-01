Litter pickers hope to clean up Louth - once and for all!

Update (Thursday) - The litter pick event on Sunday (March 4) is still due to go ahead if the snow has cleared enough. Visit the Litter Free Louth Facebook page for further updates.

A group of volunteers are determined to tackle the scourge of litter in Louth’s ‘grot spots’, with their new campaign starting on Sunday.

The ‘Litter Free Louth’ group was recently set up by husband-and-wife duo, David Ford and Vanessa Pilny, and it has already gained around 100 supporters.

Now, it is hoped that dozens of people will join the couple for the first weekly litter pick, which will take place at 11am on Sunday (March 4) at the War Memorial, Eastgate.

Volunteers are asked to bring sturdy shoes and rubber gloves or gardening gloves.

This event coincides with Keep Britain Tidy’s ‘Great British Clean Up’ campaign (March 2-4).

Litter Free Louth will meet every Sunday, and will post each week’s location on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/litterfreelouth.

Potential volunteers can also call 07730 304334 for more details, or to report a ‘grot spot’ that needs tidying.

Mr Ford spoke in the public forum ahead of the Louth Town Council meeting last Tuesday evening, where he explained that he and his wife had voluntarily collected around 200 large bags of litter in the last year, using blue sacks provided by East Lindsey District Council.

Mr Ford said: “We are trying to build up momentum and create a completely ‘litter free’ Louth.”

Coun Jill Makinson-Sanders thanked David and Vanessa for their ‘wonderful’ work.

Coun Makinson-Sanders, who is also a district councillor, added that there is a proposal at East Lindsey District Council to consider the reintroduction of ‘councillor community grants’ - and pledged to give a £200 grant to the Litter Free Louth group if this proposal is approved.