Little Shop of Horrors being performed at Louth Riverhead Theatre

The deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical Little Shop Of Horrors will be performed at Louth Riverhead Theatre next month.

You’ll find yourselves taken to the flower shop of Mushnik where Seymour, (Gareth Bates), a poor florist’s assistant, allows his craving for fame and fortune to seduce him into playing nursemaid to a man-eating plant he names “Audrey II”.

To find out what happens....you’ll have to go and see the show.

This is the first time in the director’s seat of a musical for Susan Munro, ably assisted by Michelle Browne and musically directed by Joel Browne, and is a show not to be missed.

The musical will be at the theatre from Monday, November 5, until Saturday, November 10, at 7.30pm.

For tickets visit: www.louthriverheadtheatre.com, or call the box office, Monday-Friday, between 10am-1pm via: 01507 600350.