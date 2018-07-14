Little Women at Gunby Hall

Gunby Hall and Gardens in Spilsby is proud to present the timeless story of Little Women, based on the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott on Saturday, July 21.

Join them as four sisters: Jo, Beth, Meg and Amy, tell the story of their life during the Civil War in America. It is a story full of romance, love, passion and friendship.

The tale of these four sisters is brought to life in a brand-new adaptation by Chapterhouse Theatre, featuring glorious period costume, traditional live music and a story of self-discovery to warm your heart.

Astrid Gatenby, Visitor Experience Managerat Gunby Hall said: “Summer evenings in the Gunby gardens and open air theatre are a match made in heaven.”

Gates open from 6pm and the show starts at 7pm.

Tickets are: £15 for adults and £10 for a child. Available on the gate, or via www.seetickets.com.