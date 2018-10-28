LIVES launches 2019 calendar

LIVES, the Horncastle-based life-saving charity, has launched its 2019 fundraising calendar.

The ‘LIVESlovesLincs’ calendar has been a project that local firms Ringrose Law and DPS Digital have been working on over the last few months, in aid of the charity.

The calendar features images entered by the public of shots of Lincolnshire landscapes and landmarks.

It was officially launched at a presentation in Lincoln Cathedral.

Charlie McClelland, Fundraising Manager at LIVES said; “As a local charity, it’s always fantastic to collaborate and get support from local businesses like Ringrose Law.

“After the great success of the calendar last year, we are over the moon with the Calendar this year and hope to raise a lot of money for our charity.”

In 2017 alone LIVES attended more than 21,500 calls.

The charity estimates one in five people in Lincolnshire have been helped by one of their responders in the last 15 years.

It costs approximately £1.3 million every year to provide the service.

Alex Bennett, Marketing Manager at Ringrose Law, said: “The calendar looks absolutely fantastic and we want to sell as many copies as we can to raise money for LIVES.”

The calendar is now on sale across Lincolnshire at various outlets, including Lincoln Cathedral shop, and Sainsbury’s Lincoln. The sales team will also be out and about at various Christmas markets over the coming weeks.