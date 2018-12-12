Local MPs back Theresa May ahead of confidence vote

Two local Conservative MPs have publicly declared their support for Theresa May ahead of this evening’s (Wednesday) vote of confidence in her leadership.

Victoria Atkins MP (Louth & Horncastle) and Matt Warman MP (Boston & Skegness) both declared their support for the Prime Minister this morning, shortly after it was revealed that the required number of letters had been sent in to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the Conservative Party’s 1922 Committee, to trigger the vote.

Ms Atkins said: “At this critical time in our nation’s history, the Prime Minister has my full support to serve in the interest of my constituents and country.”

Meanwhile, Mr Warman tweeted: “Tonight I’ll vote to support Theresa May, the most steadfast, resilient Prime Minister.

“Today the country deserves better than a self-involved Conservative Party.”

If Theresa May wins tonight’s secret ballot of Conservative MPs, then she will remain party leader and she will be immune from any further leadership challenge for the next 12 months.

However, if she loses the vote, then the party will launch a leadership contest to replace her.

• More on this story as we have it.