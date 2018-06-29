Local voices heard in Great War display in Louth

For its second exhibition of the year, Louth Museum is delighted to have secured the loan of ‘Lincolnshire Voices from the Great War’, an exhibition that has already proved a popular attraction at other county venues.

It features the personal stories and experiences of Lincolnshire people, both on the battlefield and the home front.

Also, it highlights the contribution that our county made to the war effort with the aviation industry.

Material – photos, diaries and personal testimony – has been sourced from the Lincolnshire Area.

Louth museum is open 10am-4pm, Wedmesday to Saturday and is on Broadbank in Louth. Entry fees are £4 for adults, £3 for pensioners and free for children, accompanied by an adult.

Entry would include the museum of Louth history as well as the exhibition.