Local writers to host comedy sketch show in Alvingham and Louth

A group of local writers are presenting a new comedy sketch show and will be holding performances in both Alvingham and Louth.

The show, Here, There and Everywhere is being presented by by amateur creative group Dressing Room 5 Productions.

It consists of a series of sketches written in a number of different styles, and contain a variety of characters and settings.

The show includes things such as incompetent magicians, mad scientists, spiteful mothers-in-law, stage directors dressed as trees, and plenty more.

The first show will be held at Alvingham Village Hall on Saturday, March 3 from 7.30pm and tickets are £6. For tickets, call Jack on 07432 285657.

Louth Riverhead Theatre will host the second show on March 4, again at 7.30pm. Tickets are £7. Please call the theatre on: 01507 600350.