Long service awards for Gunby Hall volunteers

The staff and volunteer team at National Trust property Gunby Hall and Gardens near Spilsby enjoyed an ‘end-of-season-get-together’ recently.

Together, they celebrated the success of Gunby Hall over the past twelve months and the tremendous support of the volunteers were celebrated. Some distinguished volunteers received National Trust long service awards for helping out at Gunby for 5 and 10 years (pictured above and inset). They were presented with a certificate and special National Trust pin to mark the occasion.

The award recipients.

Visitor Experience Manager, Astrid Gatenby said: “Gunby would not be the same without the volunteers longstanding and continued support. So it was great to celebrate their efforts.”