Look what’s new in Skegness for Easter

Visitors returning to the resort for the Easter break can’t fail to see a lot has been going on while they have been away.

No longer does Grand Parade look like a building site - with Buster’s bar opening at the end of last season and Bell Leisure opening the floor of the Empire with amusements and a cafe bar on the site the of the former Grand Central.

Cynthia Kenina and her daughter Amelia Scott from Skegness after their ride on the Skegness Eye. ANL-180326-132549001

It’s hard to miss the 35 metre high ‘Skegness Eye’ in the North Parade car park, brought to the resort by the Giant Wheel Co.

The ride attracted many families when the sun finally came out at the weekend, as well as the Mayor Coun Danny Brookes.

The Darwood family came all the way from Grimsby, and mum Charlotte said: “I have to admit I was a bit scared, but the views were really good.”

Also giving the ride the thumbs-up was Cynthia Kenina and her daughter Amelia Scott from Skegness. Cynthia said: “It’s great and something completely different for Skegness.

The Millennium Rollercoaster at Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells has been given a makeover. ANL-180326-132431001

“We tried to spot our house, but could see the Fairy Dell and the seals at Natureland.”

However, new features for the north end of the foreshore do not stop there.

Two new water rides and a roller skating rink will complete the Skegness Eye site, brought to the town as part of a £100,000 investment by Grosvenor House Hotel owner Russ Sparkes, who is also bringing the East Coast Beach and Watersports Festival to the resort on May 19-20.

The water rides - a 30m x 20m boating lake and another 30m x 20m Zorb Ball lake - are being installed in front of a 20m x 15m roller skating rink, catering for up to around 100 skaters at a time.

Two new water rides are to join the Skegness 'Eye' on North parade. ANL-180324-082243001

Mr Sparkes said: “It is great to see the north end of the resort coming to life again. The new rides I am bringing will complete the site now occupied by the ‘Eye’, and make the visitor experience to the resort even better.”

A new beach bar also opened at the weekend at Skegness Pier. The Pier Beach Bar offers cocktails and a Happy Hour, and will shortly have live music from an outside stage by the benches and tables.

Steve Vardy, general manager of UK Piers Ltd, said “We are extremely excited to open our latest attraction which is going to be enjoyed by both locals and holidaymakers. We are in the process of planning to build a stage, and we already have some fantastic acts booked in to keep everyone entertained throughout the summer months.

“We welcome any upcoming local artists that would like to perform to get in touch.

A Zorb Ball lake will join the Skegness 'Eye' on North Parade, Skegness. ANL-180324-082254001

“We are also excited to be supporting the East Coast Beach and Watersports Festival in May with our live entertainment”. Alongside the Pier Beach Bar, the famous ‘Boston Sausage’ will be serving their famous Boston bangers and well-renowned gourmet burgers. Their sausages will also be available for you to purchase to take home to cook.

Further up the road, visitors can’t fail to see new colours on the horizon at Fantasy Island.

There has been a major revamp to one of Fantasy Island’s most popular rides, The Millennium Rollercoaster, installed in 1999 as a homage to the turn of the century, and it has been a firm favourite ever since attracting famous faces such as Mark Wright, Sam Bailey, Charlotte Crosby and James Argent.

The Fantasy Fans were the inspiration for the new purple and green colour scheme given to all 273 feet of the track, and rebranding of ride, with suggestions being sent in and all the ideas reviewed.

Paige Harris, of Fantasy Island, said: “Fantasy Island put itself firmly on the map in 2017, and we promise this is only the beginning!”

The investment across the coast has been welcomed by Mayor of Skegness, Coun Danny Brookes.

A roller skating rink is one of the attractions to join the Skegness 'Eye' on North Parade. ANL-180324-081839001

He said “There has been major investment over the past two years, and it shows Skegness is on the up and finally out of recession, after looking like a building site.

“The new attractions are fantastic news for visitors as well as the new events being held this year. People are finally working together and that is a breath of fresh air.”

In addition, ihe County Council is enhancing the Lincolnshire Coastal Country Park near Skegness and the experience for visitors to this beautiful part of the county.

It’s been given a new look with signage specifically designed to enhance the association with local communities situated within the Coastal Country Park itself. In addition, the signage will help people to be more informed and to recognise when they’re entering a special part of the coast.

Coun Colin Davie, executive member for economy and place, said: “This is an important addition to the park and further strengthens our vision of a sustainable coastal environment, providing high quality facilities for communities and visitors, improvements for wildlife and contributing to a healthy local economy.”

For more information on the Lincolnshire Coastal Country Park and full listings of events and activities please click here.

The new Skegness Pier Beach Par. ANL-180326-142834001

The Empire on the seafront in Skegness. ANL-180321-071957001