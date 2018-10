The A16 was closed off at Burwell, south of Louth today (Tuesday, October 23) after a lorry crashed into a wall.

According to witnesses, the lorry flipped onto its side after the collision and ended up in a garden.

Police were called to the scene at around 8am this morning.

According to the police, there were no reports of any serious injuries.

The closure of the A16 - one of the main north/south routes in the county - did lead to delays in area.